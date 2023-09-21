Use The Lid Of Your McDonald's McFlurry As A Convenient Sauce Holder

Eating while driving should always be approached cautiously, but it's not uncommon to enjoy a meal in your vehicle at a rest stop or while on a quick break from work. A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, features an ingenious method for keeping your dipping sauce stable and secure after hitting up the Golden Arches for lunch. You'll also need to order a McFlurry along with your meal, as the lid of the beloved treat serves a very important purpose.

Simply place the McFlurry in the cupholder and nestle the sauce pack into the lid opening at the top. Now you can dip your nuggets to your heart's content without concerns about spillage. The hack was so inventive that it even caught the eye of McDonald's, which commented, "Thanks for swinging by today, Erica! Enjoy!" While this fun fast-food hack is a bona fide success, not all of them can be winners. Take, for instance, the curious tip from a McDonald's customer in England who confused social media with their odd usage of McFlurry lids.