The Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert That Packs A Caffeinated Punch

Tiramisù, the Italian dessert largely consisting of mascarpone cheese and coffee-soaked ladyfingers, literally translates to "pick me up." Recently, users on Reddit were caught off guard by how well the Trader Joe's version of the treat lives up to its name. "I made the mistake of eating one at 8 p.m. and forgot that coffee has caffeine in it," the user posted. They then emailed Trader Joe's to find out just how much of the compound its tiramisù contains. According to the emailed response, each serving contains .17 grams (170 milligrams) of caffeine.

This may not sound like a lot, especially since tiramisù is traditionally made with either strong coffee or espresso. However, 170 milligrams is equal to roughly one and a half to two cups of coffee. Drinking that amount right before bed is generally a bad idea for most people. Usually, the dish contains only 30 to 70 milligrams of caffeine, so this amount is certainly unexpected. "That much caffeine should really be on the label," replied another Reddit user. So, while we recommend Trader Joe's frozen tiramisù, depending on your sensitivity to the stimulant, it may be a better afternoon treat than an after-dinner dessert.