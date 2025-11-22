The Trader Joe's Frozen Dessert That Packs A Caffeinated Punch
Tiramisù, the Italian dessert largely consisting of mascarpone cheese and coffee-soaked ladyfingers, literally translates to "pick me up." Recently, users on Reddit were caught off guard by how well the Trader Joe's version of the treat lives up to its name. "I made the mistake of eating one at 8 p.m. and forgot that coffee has caffeine in it," the user posted. They then emailed Trader Joe's to find out just how much of the compound its tiramisù contains. According to the emailed response, each serving contains .17 grams (170 milligrams) of caffeine.
This may not sound like a lot, especially since tiramisù is traditionally made with either strong coffee or espresso. However, 170 milligrams is equal to roughly one and a half to two cups of coffee. Drinking that amount right before bed is generally a bad idea for most people. Usually, the dish contains only 30 to 70 milligrams of caffeine, so this amount is certainly unexpected. "That much caffeine should really be on the label," replied another Reddit user. So, while we recommend Trader Joe's frozen tiramisù, depending on your sensitivity to the stimulant, it may be a better afternoon treat than an after-dinner dessert.
This Isn't The First Time Reddit Has Taken Notice
When Trader Joe's first launched its tiramisù in 2023, another Reddit user fell into the same trap. After splitting a serving at 4:30 p.m., then another one at 10 p.m., they struggled. "Fast forward to 1:30 in the morning, when these two non-coffee/caffeine drinkers realize the reason that we were still buzzing and awake after being up since 6 a.m.," the user wrote.
They weren't alone. "I did the exact same thing as you and your partner yesterday. [I] couldn't sleep almost all night and my heart rate stayed elevated," another user replied. It sounds like some people would benefit from making tiramisù at home with decaffeinated espresso. There are also delicious variations using masala chai or Hong Kong milk tea in place of coffee. Both will still provide some pick-me-up, but tea generally has around half the amount of caffeine as coffee.
Of course, to some people, this is a plus. "This warning made me want to run to the store and buy them," responded another user. It sounds like tiramisù might make the perfect, all-in-one breakfast.