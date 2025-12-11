This Beloved Mexican Restaurant Chain Is Closing Most Locations Due To ICE Raids

Restaurant closures are a common occurrence as markets fluctuate, but it's not often that you hear about shutdowns because of a raid by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That's exactly what has happened to Taco Giro, a small Mexican restaurant chain in Arizona that has had to close seven of its 10 stores following worker arrests.

The ICE raid on Friday, December 5, was carried out across Southern Arizona, leading to the arrest of 46 immigrants — all from Mexico, according to KGUN9 Tuscon. Although not all of these individuals were working for Taco Giro, the restaurant's director of operations Cesar Rodriguez told the Tucson Sentinel that 10% of its workers were detained. This incident has crippled its business because all of the employees worked in the kitchens.

Taco Giro may not have made it on Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Mexican restaurant chains or list of best Mexican restaurants in every state. However, it's known for serving authentic Sonoran and Tampico-style dishes and is a favorite among Southern Arizona locals.