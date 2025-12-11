This Beloved Mexican Restaurant Chain Is Closing Most Locations Due To ICE Raids
Restaurant closures are a common occurrence as markets fluctuate, but it's not often that you hear about shutdowns because of a raid by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). That's exactly what has happened to Taco Giro, a small Mexican restaurant chain in Arizona that has had to close seven of its 10 stores following worker arrests.
The ICE raid on Friday, December 5, was carried out across Southern Arizona, leading to the arrest of 46 immigrants — all from Mexico, according to KGUN9 Tuscon. Although not all of these individuals were working for Taco Giro, the restaurant's director of operations Cesar Rodriguez told the Tucson Sentinel that 10% of its workers were detained. This incident has crippled its business because all of the employees worked in the kitchens.
Taco Giro may not have made it on Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Mexican restaurant chains or list of best Mexican restaurants in every state. However, it's known for serving authentic Sonoran and Tampico-style dishes and is a favorite among Southern Arizona locals.
What the future holds for Taco Giro
Speaking to the Tucson Sentinel, Cesar Rodriguez is hopeful that the restaurant chain will make it through this ordeal. He expects that they will be able to reopen their locations slowly by hiring and training new workers. In fact, he was able to report that three of its restaurants have already opened again. These included its Casa Grande, Sierra Vista, and Tucson Valencia locations.
Let's hope the other locations can re-open, too, because the aftermath of ICE raids can have lingering effects due to the loss of staff and business as a result of shutdowns. Until the other Taco Giro locations reopen, the restaurants will be missed by locals, particularly the one at the Country Club of Green Valley, which lost six workers. One patron on Reddit notes that this location has a great bar and an attached golf simulator. The commenter also said, "The owner is the real deal. He's a character but totally legit."