This French Bakery Chain Is Actually A Korean Company

Step into a Paris Baguette, and the branding does a lot of the talking. There's the Eiffel Tower in the logo, French blue splashed across the walls, and a pastry case stacked with croissants that look like they came straight from a café in Montmartre. But this isn't France. And despite the name, it's not even French; it's Korean. Paris Baguette is one of the breakfast chains we're about to start seeing everywhere – but its roots are thousands of miles from the Champs-Élysées.

The concept may look like a love letter to Paris, but the company is owned by SPC Group, a South Korean food giant with global ambitions and a long history of baking innovation. "I wouldn't limit our bread to everything from France. We are an international brand," SPC president and chief executive Jin-soo Hur told the BBC. The chain's croissants, chiffon cakes, and cream-filled buns are universal by design — a blend of French technique and Asian sensibility that's helped the brand thrive in markets like China, Singapore, and the U.S.

Founded in 1988, Paris Baguette was SPC's attempt to channel European bakery culture through a Korean lens — and it worked. What started with a single location is now a sprawling empire with over 4,000 stores worldwide and plenty of customers none the wiser that their flaky pastry came with a Korean passport.