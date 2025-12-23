One Tip For Eating In Europe On A Budget (Thanks Rick Steves)

Steves' advice on finding the cafeterias in department stores is a little dated now, but it is still worth doing if you're in the Netherlands. While many of Europe's department stores no longer have cafeterias, HEMA in Amsterdam can still be a place to find fresh, cheap food. There you can find a variety of sausages, sandwiches, and more.

In Edinburgh, you can find two cheap and filling cafeterias offering curries, pakoras, biryanis, naan, and rice called the Mosque Kitchen. Both are great, one is in a mosque itself, while the other was until they moved out. You'll find them packed with students filling up on budget-friendly meals.

After a long weekend of partying in Berlin, you can get a cheap, filling meal with the local students at one of the many University Mensen, or dining halls. You'll have to purchase a Mensa card ahead of time and add money to it before you dine. You'll see three prices while in the cafeteria; the highest one is for guests. Though currently closed for construction, once it reopens, one of the best views you can enjoy while eating in Berlin can be found at the Technical University's Skyline cafeteria on the 20th floor of the Telefunken-Hochhaus. If you want to find a good, budget-friendly meal that's not a cafeteria, we've found that asking your barista as you get your morning coffee can often lead to some delicious results!