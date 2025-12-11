The 11 Best Stocking Stuffers At HomeGoods This December 2025

Christmas is approaching fast, and hopefully you are well into your gift shopping by now. If you are hosting this year and want to make the house extra festive, make sure you check out our list of HomeGoods finds to help decorate the kitchen for Christmas. While you're out digging through the store, finding some of the unique deals they are famous for, keep your eyes open for some stocking stuffers, as well. The discount store is a great place to find intriguing items to kick off the morning of the whole family opening gifts. You could say the stockings are the free bread basket in the meal that is Christmas morning.

We combed through what other people have found in their local stores. Keep in mind that the chain does not post their inventory online, and each store has different items for sale. What we have listed here may not be available at your location, so read this more as inspiration for ways to stuff those stockings this year on a budget.