The 11 Best Stocking Stuffers At HomeGoods This December 2025
Christmas is approaching fast, and hopefully you are well into your gift shopping by now. If you are hosting this year and want to make the house extra festive, make sure you check out our list of HomeGoods finds to help decorate the kitchen for Christmas. While you're out digging through the store, finding some of the unique deals they are famous for, keep your eyes open for some stocking stuffers, as well. The discount store is a great place to find intriguing items to kick off the morning of the whole family opening gifts. You could say the stockings are the free bread basket in the meal that is Christmas morning.
We combed through what other people have found in their local stores. Keep in mind that the chain does not post their inventory online, and each store has different items for sale. What we have listed here may not be available at your location, so read this more as inspiration for ways to stuff those stockings this year on a budget.
Variety box of Tony's Chocolonely chocolates
You can feel better stuffing Tony's Chocolonely into the family's stocking's since this Dutch company is on a quest to end exploitation in the chocolate industry. We already think HomeGoods is one of the best places to get high quality chocolate for cheap, and these chocolate bars are no exception.
A sturdy mug from their wall of mugs
One of the great things about HomeGoods is that every store is a little different from the other. This rewards those who love to dig and find special and unique items. This reindeer mug is just one example of many different festive mugs you can find on the store's shelves and would make a great stocking stuffer with other little gifts tucked inside.
Peppermint Candy Cane Flavored Greek Yogurt Coated Almonds
Never skip the snack aisle when you're shopping at HomeGoods, especially if you're looking for stocking stuffers. These almonds coated in candy cane flavored yogurt are just the beginning of the delicious treats you can find.
Festive mugs with hot chocolate and marshmallows
These mugs arrive to Christmas morning prepared. Each has a festive Christmas scene on them with a golden handle. There is no mistaking what to put in them as they come with hot chocolate with little marshmallows to float on the top.
Package of little gift boxes full of peppermint bark
Keep your eyes open for these cute little gift boxes of peppermint bark. There are different quantities of little gift boxes to choose from. While making your own peppermint bark is not hard, these little boxes save you time and come pre-wrapped!
Loose leaf rose hibiscus tea
The tea section is a great spot to find some unexpected little gifts. If you have a serious tea drinker in your life, they will probably prefer loose leaf because it tends to have a superior flavor. This rose hibiscus in a bottle is a great example of a bold, flavorful tea you can find at HomeGoods.
Milk Chocolate Uno board game
This game set contains 24 pieces. The catch is that instead of playing Uno, you're eating it. Each piece is made out of milk chocolate. You can also find edible versions of Monopoly, Scrabble, and Candy Land. Finally, a game everyone can agree on.
French vanilla syrup in a gingerbread man bottle
This cute little gingerbread man holds some sweet French vanilla syrup. Put it in your coffee to bring the cafe quality home. Then, when you're done, you have a gingerbread man shaped jar to put a homemade syrup of your choice in!
Dubai chocolates
HomeGoods is not above a trend, and Dubai Chocolate is the biggest trend around. If your loved ones have not tried the combination of chocolate, pistachio, kataifi, and tahini, now that it's hit the discount store's shelves, this may be the perfect time. They have many varieties of the treat on sale so you can find a style of the candy for everyone.
Christmas themed tea towels
While the children probably won't enjoy a towel for Christmas, it's not just children who deserve the joy of opening a stocking on Christmas morning! These Christmas themed tea towels have an added bonus of protecting any glasses you put in the stocking from getting scratches.
Christmas themed spatulas
Why not scrape the last bits of batter into the cupcake tin with a cupcake adorned spatula? Another gift to put in an adult's stocking that they will actually use. You know it's Christmas time when even the kitchen utensils are decorated!