How Long Do Canned Beans Last Past Their Expiration Date?
The reason canned food lasts so long is that it's heat-treated to destroy those pesky microorganisms that can cause spoilage. This sterile procedure also ensures the preservation of the food's texture and flavor for years. However, if you've found a forgotten can of beans in the back of the cupboard that's past its best-before date, you might be wondering whether it's still safe to eat. How long do canned beans last beyond their expiration date anyway?
Canned beans can last for two to five years past the date on the label and are still safe to eat (with a couple of provisos). This is because "use by" and "best before" dates aren't a sign that the food inside has gone bad. Instead, they are simply a guidepost for indicating when the beans are likely at their best in terms of quality, freshness, and flavor. For instance, pinto beans can last for three years past their package date.
If you want to enjoy canned beans at their peak, eat them before their expiration date. The problem is that it's very easy to forget about them when they're hidden at the back of the pantry. In this case, it's best to open the can and check the contents first for any unusual smells or discoloration before using your beans in your favorite recipes.
Avoid canned beans that are dented or bulging at the seams
Be mindful that any canned product, whether it be canned veggies or tuna, should have a solid structure, free of dents or bulges. These signs of damage could indicate that the food inside has spoiled or become infested with bacteria. In these cases, it's best to discard them rather than risk falling ill in the name of avoiding food waste. Unopened canned veggies can last past their expiration date, too, but the same rules apply — the cans should be undamaged. Once you open them, the produce inside should still look and smell good, even if its nutritional value has deteriorated over time.
Canned beans are good for three to four days after opening, as long as they're refrigerated, so feel free to use up any leftovers in chilis, enchiladas, and dressed bean salads. If your legumes have lost their toothsome quality, consider mashing them into refried beans. In the future, try rotating the canned food in your cupboard, bringing older items to the front. This move will ensure you work your way through those kidney beans well before they reach their expiry date.