How Long Will Canned Beans Be Good For After Opening?

There are two main ways of storing leftover canned beans, either chilled in the fridge or frozen for longer storage. Whichever way you choose, the USDA recommends that the beans be transferred out to a separate container before storing, one ideally made of glass so that it's non-reactive. Whether in a fridge or freezer, make sure to rinse and drain the beans first! While keeping them in the can is fine, the beans may take on a little bit of a metallic "canned" flavor that's associated with canned food. Transferring them out to a different container eliminates this issue instantly. Mark the date on the container so that you use these beans before the requisite four days in the fridge are up!

If you decide to freeze leftover canned beans, maximize freezer space by using freezer bags. Place the beans in a freezer bag, then remove as much air as possible before sealing the bag shut. Then, gently pat the beans into an even layer (be careful not to squish them!) and transfer the bagged beans onto a quarter sheet pan. Write the date on the bag, transfer the whole thing to the freezer, and let the beans freeze flat. You can then arrange them neatly with other similarly packed freezer bags, in a stack or on their side like a frozen food library. Frozen cooked beans can last for up to six months. If you prefer to store the beans in a container, place the rinsed and drained beans in one and cover them with a fresh layer of water before keeping in the freezer.