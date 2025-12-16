The 3-Ingredient Slow Cooker Meal That's For Pot Roast Fans

A hearty pot roast is an incredibly simple dish to put together, which is why it's such a family-friendly classic. However, if you want to put a spin on the original recipe, we'd advise subbing the beef broth for a can of cream of mushroom soup and a packet of onion soup mix to make an effortless three-ingredient slow cooker meal that's packed with oodles of flavor

The beef may be the true star of a pot roast, but it's actually the lengthy cook time that turns it into a meltingly tender hunk of protein that comes apart with a fork. For that longer cooking period to be successful, there needs to be liquid at the bottom of the slow cooker pot for the meat to simmer in, which usually consists of a seasoned broth made with a meat stock, or a mixture of wine and water. Subbing this liquid for a can of cream of mushroom soup elevates pot roast by creating a gravy that's richer, creamier, and full of savory flavor. This is because mushrooms are naturally high in an umami-rich amino acid called glutamate. Meanwhile, the onion soup mix doubles down on this savory vibe as it contains two other glutamate-heavy ingredients: Soy sauce and yeast extract. Finally, the onions add an aromatic pungency and slight sweetness to the meat juices at the bottom of the dish, which balances out and rounds off its flavor.