The 3-Ingredient Slow Cooker Meal That's For Pot Roast Fans
A hearty pot roast is an incredibly simple dish to put together, which is why it's such a family-friendly classic. However, if you want to put a spin on the original recipe, we'd advise subbing the beef broth for a can of cream of mushroom soup and a packet of onion soup mix to make an effortless three-ingredient slow cooker meal that's packed with oodles of flavor
The beef may be the true star of a pot roast, but it's actually the lengthy cook time that turns it into a meltingly tender hunk of protein that comes apart with a fork. For that longer cooking period to be successful, there needs to be liquid at the bottom of the slow cooker pot for the meat to simmer in, which usually consists of a seasoned broth made with a meat stock, or a mixture of wine and water. Subbing this liquid for a can of cream of mushroom soup elevates pot roast by creating a gravy that's richer, creamier, and full of savory flavor. This is because mushrooms are naturally high in an umami-rich amino acid called glutamate. Meanwhile, the onion soup mix doubles down on this savory vibe as it contains two other glutamate-heavy ingredients: Soy sauce and yeast extract. Finally, the onions add an aromatic pungency and slight sweetness to the meat juices at the bottom of the dish, which balances out and rounds off its flavor.
Additional ingredients that can elevate your pot roast
The best cuts of meat for pot roast include chuck roast, brisket, and rump roast because their striations of fat and connective tissue benefit the most from a slow cook by rendering down beautifully. Having said that, if you simmer your beef in canned mushroom soup and powdered onion soup mix, you can get away with using cuts that don't have as much fat because the velvety quality of the intensely savory gravy will make up for any dryness.
While the beauty of this three-ingredient recipe is that it limits prep work, you can bolster the flavor of your pot roast with extra root vegetables, such as carrots and potatoes (add them in towards the latter half of the cooking time so they can retain their toothsome-ness). Also, feel free to add a dash of water if the mushroom soup isn't covering the meat and vegetables sufficiently. You can add more seasonings if preferred, but be mindful that the onion soup mix already contains salt. Other ingredient swaps that make pot roast so much better include using vegetable stock for a lighter flavor, adding powdered ranch for a creamier gravy, or amping up the umami with a dash of soy sauce. Any leftovers are scrumptious in a sammy but could just as easily be used as a protein-forward salad topping.