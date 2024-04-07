Upgrade Pot Roast With A Canned Soup You May Already Have In Your Pantry

Considering its roots, it's no surprise this canned soup outshines the brothy liquid you might otherwise find surrounding your typical pot roast. For a dish that many already consider to be equal parts hearty and heartwarming, giving it a softer finish and richer composition simply elevates the comfort factor.

Since pot roast is often partnered with carrots, onions, potatoes, and stock or gravy mix, combining it all with the mushroom soup while it cooks makes it a one-pot meal any meat lover can appreciate. In fact, once cooked, your meat and veggies are already married with creamy gravy, so you can dish up and go.

Even before incorporating the soup into your pot roast, the ingredients are all melding with each other to become something magnificent. When meat and vegetables simmer together, the flavors are shared throughout the pot, giving the veggies an umami essence and infusing the meat with the clean and earthy flavors of the vegetables. Adding cream of mushroom soup to the mix brings in moisture and plenty of flavor-amplifying glutamates. Plus, it embraces the long-standing relationship between beef and mushrooms. With a history of hanging out in dishes like beef and mushroom stir fry, classic beef stroganoff, or Korean beef bowls, it's no surprise the combination works here as well.