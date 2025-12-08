The Decadent New Costco Fudge To Look Out For
Costco's bakery has been on a roll lately. The new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake got a lot of attention and people are enjoying the changes in the returning holiday cookie tray. Now, the Instagram accounts reporting on new Costco finds are all abuzz about another new bakery item: peanut butter chocolate fudge. Multiple videos of hands holding a tray of the indulgent sweet treat can be found all across the internet.
For $14.99 you get a 25 ounce tray of a chocolate fudge base with a thick layer of peanut butter fudge above and a drizzle of chocolate on top. This is a steal at just under $.60 per ounce. There are 8 slices of the decadent treat in total. This is a treat for the true peanut butter heads as, judging by appearance, it seems to be slightly more peanut butter than chocolate in its ratio. People have reported finding it at many locations across the U.S.
What people are saying
Most people who have already tried this are saying it's very good. They praise the amount of peanut butter, saying the nutty flavor dominates the chocolate. On Instagram, @whats_in_your_cart described it as, "It's more peanut buttery than fudge. It's very sweet but will be so good with a glass of milk! It kind of tastes like eating a Reese's peanut butter cup!"
Reddit has taken notice as well. People are praising it for its taste, peanut butteriness, and price. One poster pointed out that it's "Probably the best price for fudge I've seen in 10 years." Another poster lauded the fudge, saying, "phenomenal fudge. [I] had a rough day the other day and ate 3 pieces." The only detractor of the bakery's latest addition didn't hate it, they only felt it was "a little too firm and waxy for my tastes." Perhaps this poster would be better off making their own using our super easy peanut butter chocolate fudge recipe instead!