The Decadent New Costco Fudge To Look Out For

Costco's bakery has been on a roll lately. The new Crème Brûlée Bar Cake got a lot of attention and people are enjoying the changes in the returning holiday cookie tray. Now, the Instagram accounts reporting on new Costco finds are all abuzz about another new bakery item: peanut butter chocolate fudge. Multiple videos of hands holding a tray of the indulgent sweet treat can be found all across the internet.

For $14.99 you get a 25 ounce tray of a chocolate fudge base with a thick layer of peanut butter fudge above and a drizzle of chocolate on top. This is a steal at just under $.60 per ounce. There are 8 slices of the decadent treat in total. This is a treat for the true peanut butter heads as, judging by appearance, it seems to be slightly more peanut butter than chocolate in its ratio. People have reported finding it at many locations across the U.S.