This 1990s Burger Chain Totally Vanished By The Early 2000s

The All Star Café's momentum didn't vanish overnight — it just slowed until the whole concept started losing its spark. The chain grew out of Robert Earl's larger ambition to turn dining into full-blown entertainment, the same instinct that shaped his early success with Hard Rock Café and later Planet Hollywood — founded by Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone. By the time he turned his attention to sports bars, Earl was chasing spectacle on an even bigger scale: Massive dining rooms, walls packed with screens, and athlete-owners like Shaquille O'Neal and Ken Griffey Jr. lending the idea instant credibility. It all worked when the hype was fresh, but as the novelty faded, the cracks became harder to miss. By the late '90s, the chain's revenue slid hard enough that loan payments started getting missed, and the same star athletes who helped launch the concept began distancing themselves.

Disney wound up being the last location, keeping any version of the name in circulation. When it took over the Wide World of Sports location in 2000, the All Star Café branding didn't stick around long. The restaurant reopened under new names — first What's Next Café and later the ESPN Wide World of Sports Grill — each one shifting the space further from the original concept. Disney kept the big, open layout and the walls of screens, turning the space into more of a general-purpose sports hangout than the branded concept it started as. But with every rebrand, the All Star Café moved further into the background.

By the time the building finally closed in 2007, the restaurant had already become a chain that fell off the map — one you might not have even known was gone until someone brought it up long after the fact.