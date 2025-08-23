This Chain Restaurant Was Actually Founded By Bruce Willis And Sylvester Stallone

Every decade witnesses its own set of trends when it comes to restaurants. The 1970s brought spaces like Hard Rock Cafe, which blended music, memorabilia, and casual dining. The 1980s and early 1990s saw a rise in themed chains like Rainforest Cafe, a jungle-inspired eatery with animatronics, and ShowBiz Pizza Place, which combined pizza, arcade games, and robotic characters. During the latter part of the decade and into the '90s, a wave of celebrity-owned or celebrity-backed ventures emerged. Among them was Planet Hollywood, supported by two of the biggest names of that era: Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone.

Film producer Keith Barish approached Willis and Stallone with the idea of building a dining concept that merged the surging trend of immersive themes with Hollywood glamour. He envisioned a movie-themed version of the music-driven Hard Rock Cafe. Barish brought the concept to Hard Rock Cafe CEO Robert Earl, who came on board (and was later sued by Hard Rock Cafe's owners). Earl was also behind the sports-themed All Star Cafe, one of the '90s restaurant chains that has totally vanished.

To launch Planet Hollywood, Barish and Earl decided to team up with some of the most bankable faces in entertainment. Stallone was already a household name by the early 1990s, thanks to the "Rocky" series, and Willis was riding on the success of "Die Hard 2." The celebrities agreed to become founding partners of the ambitious project.