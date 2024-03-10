Why A Mortar And Pestle Might Be The Best Tool For Homemade Peanut Butter

The mortar and pestle is simply a bowl plus a hand-held grinder. It's been in the rotation of home cooks since ancient times, so even if it's unfamiliar equipment for you, you can rest assured that it has a history of reliability. This simple set is often used to grind spices and is known for its ability to produce restaurant-worthy pesto and guacamole.

To make your peanut butter using this contraption, simply add the peanuts to the bowl and grind by hand. The amount will depend on the size of your mortar and pestle, but you'll want enough space to be able to maneuver without the peanuts spilling out. The idea is to achieve an even blend, but you can decide how smooth or chunky you want your finished product to be (that'll determine how long this part will take). The motion you want to go for with a mortar and pestle isn't so much a pounding, but a grinding, using the handheld part to move the ingredients around in the bowl and scrape, press, and spin, allowing for the friction to do some of the work.

From there, you can combine your peanut paste with a bit of oil and salt. This can be done by hand which will give you a rustic butter, but is made a bit easier with a stand mixer, if you have one, which will help the emulsification process and result in a creamier, well-blended consistency.