Reuse These Classy Dollar Tree Candles For Decorative Kitchen Storage
A selection of candles is incredible for creating a cozy ambience in the evening. The gentle flicker of a lit wick and the aroma of the scented wax instantly change the way a space both looks and feels, creating shadows and unexpected areas of visual interest. And the best part? They don't cost a fortune. Better yet, Dollar Tree stocks an inexpensive scented candle that doubles as decorative kitchen storage once you're finished with it.
The 14-ounce red amber scented candle costs just $5 and makes a stunning, eye-catching piece in the home. The glass exterior has a series of beautiful U-shaped grooves running along it, which gives it a sophisticated aesthetic. However, it's the gold-colored lid that makes this product so useful in the kitchen, as it can eventually be used as a storage container. Simply remove the candle stub at the bottom of the glass, give it a wash, and reuse it for storing anything from dried herbs to pasta shapes.
Granted, the candle is just under 6 inches in height, so it won't be suitable for housing large amounts of dry goods. But it can work for ingredients used in small quantities, such as seasonings and spice blends (there's also a smaller 8-ounce candle for use in compact spaces). Also, the pretty design of these candles means they can be displayed freely on the counter instead of in the cabinet or pantry and lend your kitchen an elegant vibe.
How to get leftover wax out of a candle
While you could repurpose a Dollar Tree mesh organizer to make extra storage for spices with a little legwork, using spent candles is an easier DIY project. All you need to do is pour boiling water into your candle to melt the dregs at the very bottom and allow it to cool. The wax will resolidify at the top, allowing you to remove it easily. Alternatively, freeze your candle overnight, upturn it onto a flat surface, and the residual wax should fall out in one piece.
Of course, you don't have to use your spent candles for storing dried goods. They also make cute little vases for freshly cut flowers or a pretty place to store small knickknacks. For instance, you could set the smaller version of Dollar Tree's candle beside your sink and place your rings in it before doing the washing up.
There are plenty of other Dollar Tree items that will keep your kitchen organized, such as storage bins for the fridge, over-door hooks, and turntables, but the USP of using candles is that they moonlight as decorative accessories that lend a kitchen a pop of color, warmth, and character. If you aren't a fan of red, there are a couple of other scents you can choose from with clear or brown glass, such as Vanilla Cashmere and Farmhouse Cedar.