IKEA's Best-Selling Tumbler Set Is Cheap, Colorful, And Party-Worthy

IKEA's adorable tumblers can easily join the ranks of the best IKEA kitchen finds that cost less than $10, which include useful mixing bowls and a rotary grater that makes light work of shredding blocks of cheese. However, these lightweight cups have one feature that sets them apart from other kitchen items: They're stackable and super compact, which means they take up little cupboard space and can even be packed up and taken along on camping trips or beach parties. What's more, the different colors make it easy for kids to remember which drink is theirs. In fact, another reviewer on the IKEA website stated, "We had a motley collection of random cups for the grandchildren to use when they get a drink from the refrigerator's water dispenser. Now they can use a cup that works better in the storage drawer. No fighting over who gets to use which cup either."

You can purchase IKEA's plastic tumblers alongside matching plates, bowls, and cutlery, too. At $1.99 for each variety's six-pack, the lot will cost you less than $8, so you may as well complete your pastel-colored set and put it aside for your next party. When laying out your festive table, each place setting can be made up of a single color (so everyone knows which plates and cups are theirs), or you can go for a mix-and-match design for a relaxed feel and a vibrant and playful aesthetic that's Instagram-worthy.