The IKEA Baking Essential That's Less Than $1

The price of IKEA's FIKADAGS bowl is unmatched, with one of the cheapest mixing bowls from Walmart being $1.39. This bowl is metal, which some people may prefer to the plastic of the IKEA variety, and it's slightly larger too. However, the bowl currently only has five ratings online, and while they're positive, it doesn't inspire as much confidence as the hundreds of positive reviews that the FIKADAGS has received. There is also a $0.94 mixing bowl on the site, but at less than three inches tall, you won't be able to mix nearly as much.

Even the Dollar Tree, known for its cheap goods, can't match IKEA since all of its prices were controversially increased from $1 to $1.25 in 2022. While you can get a set of three bowls for $1.25 on Dollar Tree's site, they all seem to be much smaller than the FIKADAGS, which is inconvenient if you're mixing together a lot of ingredients for baking. These bowls also only have a few reviews and earned just 2.8 stars overall, which again, doesn't inspire much confidence in the product.

All in all, if you want a cheap and reliable bowl, IKEA's FIKADAGS is a solid option, especially since the brand is more widely renowned for its high quality than others selling at similar price points. You can even pick up some food at the café while shopping for it, including celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern's favorite IKEA dish, the moreish Swedish creamed roe.