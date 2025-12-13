The Cranberry Juice Brand We Ranked The Best Isn't Ocean Spray
A tall glass of OJ makes a bright and refreshing start to the day, but for those of us who like our fruity libations to have a tad more attitude, cranberry juice is king. Sweet and tangy, this ruby-red beverage has an almost mouth-puckering quality that sets it apart from other drinks. While Ocean Spray is often touted as the greatest cranberry juice on the market, our taste test of the 10 best cranberry juice drinks proved otherwise. The winning contender? Langers cranberry juice cocktail.
Cranberry drinks roughly fall into two camps: Overly sweetened or unpleasantly astringent. Langers, on the other hand, sits somewhere in the middle, boasting the perfect balance of tartness that's offset with just enough sweetness. Unlike some of the other beverages we tasted that contained artificial sweeteners, Langer's cranberry cocktail is all natural. Perhaps this is why it has such a balanced, flavorful profile that isn't saccharine sweet. It also contains cranberry juice from concentrate, natural flavors, and citric acid; its distinctive color comes from the red pigment (known as anthocyanins) in the cranberries themselves, as well as additional fruit and vegetable juice. An open bottle of cranberry juice can last for two to three weeks in the fridge because it's more acidic than other varieties of fruit juice. However, the incredible flavor and aroma of Langer's offering means you'll likely finish the entire thing well before it spoils.
How to use Langers cranberry juice cocktail in cooking
Langers cranberry juice is best enjoyed straight from the bottle in its unadulterated state. However, it also makes an incredible ingredient for when you're preparing cocktails or even frying up a steak dinner. For instance, cranberry juice is the secret ingredient for a tangy twist on sweet tea and an incredible substitute for wine when deglazing a skillet. As cranberry juice is naturally astringent due to the presence of tannins, it mimics the sensory experience of drinking red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon that also have a high tannin content. Splashing some Langers cranberry cocktail into a hot skillet that's just been used to sear a steak will remove any flavorful fond stuck to the base and combine with the pan juices to create a complex jus. This trick is particularly useful if you're teetotal but still want to lend your gravies and sauces a fruity flavor.
Ocean Spray's cranberry cocktail drink was the runner-up in our taste test due to its fruity and nostalgic aroma, bright color, and zingy flavor. Similar to Langers, Ocean Spray's offering doesn't contain any high fructose syrup, artificial colors, or preservatives, which lends it a harmonious quality and natural vibe.