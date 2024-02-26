Here's How Long Cranberry Juice Actually Lasts After Opening

Cranberry juice is the perfect complement in a number of drink recipes, but it can also stand alone and be enjoyed by itself. Its notable red color helps give cocktails a pop, and Health.com says it has surprising health benefits, such as potentially preventing urinary tract infections and helping rheumatoid arthritis. But, if you want to enjoy these benefits, and your juice at its freshness, you need to know how long it lasts.

While cranberry juice remains usable for about eight months prior to being opened, once you crack it open, you should use it within three weeks to enjoy it at its best. Cranberry juice will last longer than some other juices — especially those that you squeeze fresh yourself — but it's still a fruit, so its shelf life is pretty short. Once you arrive home from the store, be sure you are storing your juice property.