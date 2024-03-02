Need A Quick Wine Substitute For Deglazing? Consider Cranberry Juice

As with most fruit juices, cranberry juice is available in different forms, and the type you use to deglaze your pot can affect the overall tone of the dish. So, which is the best choice for deglazing — 100% cranberry juice, cranberry juice cocktail, or mixed-berry cranberry juice?

Pure, 100% cranberry juice is what it sounds like — a beverage made solely from the juice of cranberries. Like red wine, this unadulterated juice contains tannins, compounds that flaunt a complex flavor profile marked by shades of tartness, sweetness, and bitterness. The intricate flavor of 100% cranberry juice is your best bet for deglazing when you don't have red wine, as it closely mirrors the characteristics of red wine.

Unlike its 100% pure counterpart, cranberry juice cocktail has added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup to make the drink sweeter and more palatable to those who don't enjoy tart flavors. Not only will the added sugar overshadow the sophisticated flavors of pure cranberry juice, but if sugar gets too hot, it can burn and leave behind a scorched taste. If you can, avoid using cranberry juice cocktail to deglaze a pot and save it for sipping.

Another cranberry juice option is one that's been infused with other berries, such as blueberries, strawberries, and cherries to temper cranberries' subjectively brash flavor. A mixed-berry cran juice that's sugar-free and made from 100% fruit juice is an excellent deglazing option that brings additional shades of flavor into your dish.