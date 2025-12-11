The Houston-Based Restaurant Chain You Won't See Again In 2026
The beloved Stuffed Baked Potato Factory, with two locations in Houston and a franchise in Mississippi, has closed its doors as of December 3, 2025, according to a Facebook post by owner Michael D. Moore. The small chain was known for loading its baked potatoes to the point they couldn't be contained in their skins and had to be broken up into a bowl before layering on the many toppings.
Moore told the Houston-based news website Chron that the closure was primarily due to the poor economy and the impact on his clientele of the crackdown on immigrants. It's not alone, as many restaurant chains have struggled this year. Moore wasn't disheartened, however. "I proudly defied expectations by creating a concept restaurant that stood the test of time, lasting 10 years," he posted. Given that many restaurants fail within the first year, 10 years is indeed a milestone worth celebrating.
What made The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory unique
The menu featured sandwiches and ribs, but it was the overly stuffed baked potatoes at the restaurant that tasted so good. Every potato dish was drizzled with plenty of butter and Moe's Magic Dust (you can still find his seasoning blend for sale at H-E-B in Texas). Then came the cheese, meats, and toppings.
Dishes had fun names like the Cowabunga (barbecue beef, onions, chives, and jalapeño) and Mr. Porky Potato (barbecue pulled pork, onions, chives, jalapeño, and bacon). Order The Confused if you can't decide and want to mix your meats. If it all sounds too much, The Plain Jane was just cheese and butter. Michael D. Moore said on the Travel Channel's show "Food Paradise" that he finds inspiration going up and down the aisles of grocery stores and international food markets.