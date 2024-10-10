When It Comes To The Best Hot Chocolate, One Brand Reigns Supreme

Hot chocolate is one of those nostalgic treats that warps you right back to your childhood. Every sip reminds you of those cold winter months, coming in from the freeze to warm up with chocolate and love. You likely have a favorite hot chocolate mix from childhood you've stuck to no matter what, but there are other brands out there, brands that may be much better than your nostalgia.

To answer that possibility, Daily Meal tasted and ranked 13 hot chocolate brands. There were many top brands involved, including Swiss Miss (coming in at no. 8) and Ghiradelli (at no. 3), but the very best had to be given to Abuelita Mexican-style hot chocolate from Nestlé. Not only does it have a wonderful chocolaty flavor with a perfect balance of sweetness and bitterness, but it also has an extra, special ingredient that elevates it.