Over 1.5 Million Bags Of Shredded Cheese Have Been Recalled In 31 US States
If you're one of the millions of Americans who has a bag of shredded cheese in their refrigerator right now, you may want to double-check it as soon as possible. A massive recall is affecting over 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese, sold under multiple brand names in most US states. Beginning with a voluntary manufacturer recall on October 3, the crisis has grown into an FDA-labeled Class I recall, indicating risk of injury if the products are consumed.
Unfortunately, the scope of affected products is massive. It covers popular national retailers like Walmart, Target, and Aldi, as well as regionally focused grocers like Publix, Food Lion, and H-E-B. It includes both store brands by these retailers and multiple other brands, including Borden, a common choice for affordable shredded cheese.
The recalled products can be found all over, from California to Puerto Rico and nearly everywhere in between. Affected states include Florida, New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Texas, and many more. The full list of recalled products, including UPC codes and sell-by dates, is far too long to include here, but it is available on the FDA website.
It ain't easy being cheesy
Cheese has unfortunately been a common culprit for food recalls, and some of the affected stores have already faced these issues this year. In March, the FDA warned shoppers about an Aldi cheese recalled in three states, again due to possible contamination with metal pieces. But that recall was a fraction of the size of this industry-spanning one.
It's also not always metal that poses a contamination risk. In 2023, Kraft recalled the iconic Kraft Singles over an unusual packaging issue: the plastic wrapping on each slice was prone to shredding, which could leave small pieces in the cheese and present a choking hazard. But this voluntary recall never reached Class I status.
With the sheer number of states, stores, and brands affected, the scope of this recall is not commonly seen in the cheese industry. But four of the 12 worst dairy recalls in American history directly involved various cheeses, and it seems like this one might join the list next.