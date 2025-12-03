Over 1.5 Million Bags Of Shredded Cheese Have Been Recalled In 31 US States

If you're one of the millions of Americans who has a bag of shredded cheese in their refrigerator right now, you may want to double-check it as soon as possible. A massive recall is affecting over 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese, sold under multiple brand names in most US states. Beginning with a voluntary manufacturer recall on October 3, the crisis has grown into an FDA-labeled Class I recall, indicating risk of injury if the products are consumed.

Unfortunately, the scope of affected products is massive. It covers popular national retailers like Walmart, Target, and Aldi, as well as regionally focused grocers like Publix, Food Lion, and H-E-B. It includes both store brands by these retailers and multiple other brands, including Borden, a common choice for affordable shredded cheese.

The recalled products can be found all over, from California to Puerto Rico and nearly everywhere in between. Affected states include Florida, New York, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Texas, and many more. The full list of recalled products, including UPC codes and sell-by dates, is far too long to include here, but it is available on the FDA website.