Kraft Is Recalling American Cheese Singles Over Choking Hazard Concerns
According to a September 19 press release issued by Kraft Heinz, the company is enacting a voluntary recall of one of its products. Specific packages of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese (including individual packs and three-pound multi-packs) are being recalled due to a temporary defect with one of the wrapping machines used at the company's plant. Per the company, the defect caused thin strips of packaging film to remain on the cheese after opening, which could potentially lead to choking or gagging. No one has been hurt by the packaging issue, but the company did receive six complaints from customers who consumed the product with the plastic strip still intact.
Affected packages are marked with a UPC reading 0 2100061526 1, with a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Consumers are also encouraged to review the manufacturing code, which will feature the letter "S" and the number 72 in the affected packaging. As for multi-packs, look for a UPC reading 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" date of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.
What to do if you have the recalled product in your home
Kraft Heinz is requesting that consumers avoid eating the recalled food product and instead return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Customers can also contact Kraft Heinz directly by calling 1-800-280-8252. Representative can determine whether a product is part of the recall, as well as provide instructions on how to get reimbursement. The toll-free number is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.
According to the company, the issue with the wrapping machine has been repaired and no other products were affected. Additionally, other wrapping equipment at the plant was inspected after employees learned of the packaging issue.
CNN Business noted that this recall followed the company's redesign of cheese packaging after customer feedback signaled that the previous wrapper was hard to remove. Based on this feedback, Kraft Heinz designed the plastic flap on individual cheese slices to be thicker and more textured to make the product easier to open.