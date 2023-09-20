Kraft Is Recalling American Cheese Singles Over Choking Hazard Concerns

According to a September 19 press release issued by Kraft Heinz, the company is enacting a voluntary recall of one of its products. Specific packages of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese (including individual packs and three-pound multi-packs) are being recalled due to a temporary defect with one of the wrapping machines used at the company's plant. Per the company, the defect caused thin strips of packaging film to remain on the cheese after opening, which could potentially lead to choking or gagging. No one has been hurt by the packaging issue, but the company did receive six complaints from customers who consumed the product with the plastic strip still intact.

Affected packages are marked with a UPC reading 0 2100061526 1, with a "Best When Used By" date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Consumers are also encouraged to review the manufacturing code, which will feature the letter "S" and the number 72 in the affected packaging. As for multi-packs, look for a UPC reading 0 2100060491 3 and a "Best When Used By" date of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.