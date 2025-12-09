Julia Child's Favorite Oven Brand: 'I Loved It So Much I Vowed To Take It To My Grave'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the 1960s, chef Julia Child revolutionized cooking television with a 10-year hit series, "The French Chef" on Boston's local WGBH-TV. Sharing her favorite foods, such as sole meunière, with such easygoing flair made her one of the most endearing and well-known people in pop culture. The chef also shared the kitchen items that she preferred to use. As noted in her cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," Child only used bougie copper pans, and she favored using them on her Garland Model 182 stove.

In her memoir "My Life in France," Child recalls the first time she saw the range in 1956 at the home of CIA-famed Sherman Kent, also an epicurean, who was seemingly proud to show it to her. "It was a professional gas range, and as soon as I laid eyes on it, I knew I must have one." And, her friend was happy to oblige, selling it to her for around $400. She described the appliance as "a low, wide, squat black number with six burners on the left and a little flat-steel griddle on the right." She exclaimed, "I loved it so much I vowed to take it to my grave!" And, in an interview with The New York Times, she approvingly noted, "Nothing complicated about the Garland."