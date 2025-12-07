The Ultimate Ranking Of Little Debbie Christmas Snacks

Last on this holiday-themed dessert list are Little Debbie Cherry Cordials. These weren't necessarily bad, but they definitely weren't my favorite — not even close.

I don't think I've ever willingly picked a cherry dessert, but what ultimately turned me off from this treat was the smell. The second you open the plastic packaging, you get smacked in the face with fake cherry, and unfortunately, the taste follows suit. It was so overpowering, and so unnatural, as if you're eating a cherry Jolly Rancher or Tootsie Pop. Neither smell nor taste vibed with the concept of a chocolatey snack treat.

Again, though, these weren't all bad. The cherry frosting was soft and creamy, and overall, the bite was tolerable, but the cake was dry, leaving me with no other option but to make this option the ultimate loser. Someone had to be last, and unless you really like cherry, I don't see another clear spot for this one on this list.