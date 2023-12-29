Transform Your Favorite Little Debbie Snack Into A Dessert Dip
When looking for an easy yet delectable dessert, many people gravitate towards snacks from Little Debbie. But no matter which product from the self-proclaimed "sweetheart of American snackage" is your go-to when you're hankering for a treat, you don't have to always eat it the way that it comes in its packaging. With a few simple ingredients, you can take your favorite Little Debbie snack to the next level by transforming it into a tasty dessert dip.
By mixing chopped-up Little Debbie snacks with cream cheese, Cool Whip, and milk in a bowl (preferably with an electric mixer), you can create a tasty and visually appealing sweet dip. One of the most popular ways to embrace this fun idea is by making it festive, turning Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes into a merry holiday spread. There's even an official Little Debbie version of the Yuletide dish, which fans have shared on Instagram and elsewhere on social media. But really, you can substitute any of your favorite Little Debbie snacks to make your own creative, delicious dip for your next party or barbecue — and once it's ready, you can enjoy it in all kinds of clever and creative ways.
What to eat with your Little Debbie dip
Many people like to pair their snack dip with vanilla wafers, but you can experiment with everything from crunchy gingerbread to graham crackers — anything that you feel will complement the flavors of your sugary concoction. If you've made a dip out of Zebra Cakes, which have a yellow cake base and zig-zags of fudge on top, consider dunking some pretzels in there for a delicious combination of salty and sweet flavors. Vanilla and chocolate are a classic duo, so give your homemade crisp vanilla butter cookies a creamy chocolate accompaniment by using Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Fudge desserts are often topped with cherries, but you can invert the combination with a dip made from Little Debbie's Frosted Fudge Cakes. Get some dried cherries, sink them in your fudge dip, and enjoy those delicious bursts of sweet and sour against the richness of the chocolate. For a balanced and tasty snack, you can try making a dip out of Little Debbie's Oatmeal Creme Pies and dunk carrots in it for sweet and vegetal bites with a snappy crunch. You can also use your dip as a topping for a variety of drinks.
Use your sweet dip as a beverage garnish
Besides using them for dunking, you can also decorate drinks with your dessert dips — especially any made from Little Debbie's top three treats, such as spooning a bit of Swiss Roll dip on top of a vanilla latte. Coffee and donuts are a time-honored combination, but you can remix these traditional flavors after turning Little Debbie's Donut Sticks into a tasty dip. When you wake up in the morning and make a cup of joe, add some of your donut-infused dip to your coffee to give its bitterness a dose of glazed sweetness.
Vanilla has a knack for elevating similarly brown flavors like cinnamon, so the next time you make a mug of piping hot spiced apple cider, try topping it off with your Zebra Cake dip. Or, if you've started with Little Debbie's Frosted Fudge Cakes, consider adding some to a strawberry milkshake to channel the popular fruity, chocolate-covered confection. It would seem that, regardless of which product is your favorite, dessert dip is a versatile way to enjoy Little Debbie snacks anew.