'90s Desserts We Loved But Fell Out Of Favor

If you had little kids in the '90s, you probably made them dirt cups. This nostalgic dessert was as well-known for its fun construction as it was for its slightly gross-sounding name, and it's maybe the latter that caused it to fall from public grace. For a time, though, it was a big deal, with Jell-O even advertising a recipe for it using its chocolate pudding. When you get a massive company's seal of approval, you know that you're a hit.

One of the joys of dirt cups was that even little ones could make them. To put this no-bake dessert together, you simply had to mix chocolate pudding, Cool Whip, and milk before spooning it into a glass. Then, you topped each glass with a generous handful of crushed Oreos. You could also alternate the layers, if you wished.

The two-tone nature of the dessert was what made it so fun: From the side of your glass, it looked like a layer of mud that was covered in fresh earth. The best part was that you or your kids could then top each glass with gummy worms or bug-shaped candies. It's kinda weird that this dessert now feels old-school, and we're not sure when it fell out of favor. However, fell out of favor it did, and nowadays it's not that popular.