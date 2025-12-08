This Midwest Chain Serves A Simple Turkey Dinner Year-Round

Biting into a turkey dinner is one of the most comforting experiences Americans can enjoy. Since the preparation involves everything from picking the perfect turkey and fixings to planning when to start each dish so that everything is ready for mealtime, many families only make this meal once a year for Thanksgiving. If you start to crave it in the middle of the year, though, not all hope is lost. You can head to your nearest Perkins American Food Co. restaurant to satisfy that hankering.

In fact, Perkins is one of the restaurant chains with the best fall flavors, in part due to its Turkey & Dressing plate. This menu item is a staple for lunch and dinner, which the chain typically starts serving in the late morning. It comes with slices of slow-roasted turkey breast on a bed of seasoned sage stuffing, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce, and you can request that any of these be reserved to the side. Also, you get to choose two of 11 side dishes. Order traditional Thanksgiving-like fixings such as garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, Brussels sprouts, and mac and cheese. Or, you can go unconventional with a baked potato, breakfast potatoes, French fries, hash browns, side salad, soup, or wild rice.

This Perkins plate is generally well-received by customers. On Facebook, one person called the Turkey & Stuffing an excellent meal. Another user posted a video on Instagram praising how convenient it is to pick up a turkey dinner for her family on a random Tuesday night.