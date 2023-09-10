15 Restaurant Chains With The Best Fall Flavors

There's a lot to love about fall. The blazing colors of changing leaves, the cooling breeze, and the joyous magic of festivities all fill the air with a sense of celebration and coziness. The season also ushers in an abundance of delicious seasonal flavors that feel synonymous with autumn like pumpkin, maple, cinnamon, apple, and caramel. Fall flavors offer a comforting mix of warmth and sweetness that truly soothes the soul.

A lot of restaurant chains make an effort to capture these fall flavors with new menus. These menu items often take the form of new coffee drinks, donuts, waffles, pancakes, ice cream, and milkshakes. While some chains reintroduce the same popular seasonal flavors every year, others often announce brand-new menu items to keep things interesting. If you're wondering what fall flavors chains have in store this year, you're in luck. We've taken the time to highlight some of our favorites.