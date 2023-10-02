The Parchment Paper Hack For Unbeatably Moist Chicken

Chicken is (arguably) the most versatile meat you can buy, and it's simple to prepare. You can cook it hundreds of different ways (maybe even thousands!), and it's hard to mess up the flavor of the meat no matter what spices or sauces you add. The main thing to avoid when making chicken is a dry texture, which can happen if you overcook the meat, cook it without any marinade, or cook it without knowing how to seal in all those juices.

One simple way to make juicy chicken breasts is to place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the meat before placing the pan in the oven. The addition of parchment prevents the chicken from drying too quickly. Another way of using parchment paper to prepare chicken breasts is to wrap a piece of chicken in parchment paper to create incredibly moist chicken that's also easy to clean up. Just toss the paper — no dirty pan! Both methods will create juicy chicken that can also be combined with vegetables for a complete meal in a package.