The 8 Best Apple Whiskeys, According To A Pro

I don't know about you, but personally, if I'm going to choose a nightcap from a list of spirits, I'll always choose a whiskey. The warm, oaky sipper immediately transports me to a luxe leather armchair in front of a fireplace, though I have neither of those things. I'm a budding whiskey enthusiast (most recently, I hosted a tasting of every Trader Joe's whiskey on offer), constantly trying to expand my horizons, and though I haven't yet splurged on a luxury whiskey glass to sip from, I do have a few sets on my wishlist. To that end, it was only fitting that I do a deep dive on whiskeys that feature a flavor I constantly crave: Apple.

Apple whiskey is a staple in my favorite seasonal crockpot cocktail — alongside apple cider, cinnamon sticks, Kentucky bourbon, and a hefty pour of brandy — but historically, I've just grabbed the cheapest bottle of apple whiskey from my local liquor store. As it turns out, not all apple whiskeys are created equal (shocking, I know), and this lineup of the best whiskies and bourbons will all find favor with different consumers. To make this list, a bottle had to hold its apple and whiskey components in good balance, with neither overpowering the other, and the apple had to come through clearly on the nose and during the sip. Read through my descriptions of each before deciding which you'll indulge in — some are sweet, some are more spiced, and some are impeccably clean, but all are lovely.

