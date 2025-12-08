Upgrade Holiday Drinks With This $4 Aldi Find

This holiday season, you can bring some festive cheer to your cocktails and mocktails by replacing boring cubes of ice with shapes fitting the season. Aldi, the uber-efficient grocery store where they let the cashiers sit because it helps them work incredibly quick, is selling ice cube trays for $3.99 in the shape of gifts, trees, and snowflakes.

Fun ice cube shapes bring a nice visual appeal to any holiday drink you make. Boiling then cooling filtered or distilled water to use in the tray is a simple hack for clearer ice. You can take this a step further by incorporating thematic flavors into the ice. Add sprigs of rosemary or steep spruce tips in the water you use for the tree-shaped ice to add some pine flavors that match the shape. If you have a cocktail you want to add some creaminess to, you can freeze milk, coconut milk, or even horchata in the snowflake ice to create a pleasing effect. The gifts would look great using a pureed red fruit such as strawberry or raspberry. If you want to put in a little extra work, you can freeze just the ribbon portions of the ice cubes in one color and then add another color to fully round out the gift wrapping appearance.