The Retro BBQ Chick-Fil-A Side Dish That Quietly Disappeared

Chick-fil-A used to serve a side dish that would likely feel unreal to anyone who's only familiar with the chain's modern lineup. For 40 years, the Carrot & Raisin Salad — a chilled, mayo-based mix of shredded carrots, pineapple, and raisins — sat on the menu without much fanfare. Carrot salads have long been a potluck and barbecue staple, but Chick-fil-A's version wasn't necessarily trendy, even if it was familiar in the way only old Southern recipes can be.

The salad made perfect sense in the chain's early years, back when its menu leaned harder into humble, regionally driven sides. Before Chick-fil-A became America's favorite fast food chain and started building its identity around efficiency and the rapid pace of a packed drive-thru, dishes like these helped round out customers' plates. By the mid-2010s, however, the labor-heavy recipe just wasn't economical in a system that increasingly depended on speed. Former employees on Reddit report that it barely sold — maybe a few portions per day at most — which didn't justify the time it took to prepare fresh. Even after its retirement in 2016, though, the salad never really faded; it lived on in fan-made nostalgia threads and even moved to a smaller corner of the Chick-fil-A universe.