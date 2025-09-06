The Kitchen Towel Folding Method That Frees Up Drawer Space (Thanks, Martha Stewart)

Little details make a big difference, and no one knows this like Martha Stewart. The domestic diva is always doling out essential life tips to make common tasks easier. Stewart educated TikTok on the easiest way to eat lobster tail. Her hosting tips to make a party a success should be required reading, and how she folds kitchen towels is a game-changer that frees up drawer space and is visually appealing. What's her secret? Stewart swears by the triple fold when she is folding towels.

In a video demonstration with Oprah Winfrey, the cookbook author places a towel on an ironing board — don't worry, there's no ironing required for this folding trick. Stewart notes that a table with a flat surface is ideal. She then explains that you want to work in thirds. With the towel flat, you are going to fold a third of it in on one side and a third of it in on the other side lengthwise. It should overlap the other fold and look like a travel brochure, making it as even as possible. Then she folds it in half, so it looks like it would if you were hanging it from a towel rack, before folding it in half a second time to make it nice and compact.