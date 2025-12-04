10 Must-Know Tips For Making Perfect Cream Cheese Icing

I've often heard it said that cooking is an art and baking is a science. In fact, this was the exact phrase I was told when cross-training in baking and hot foods by my mentor, and it's something I stand by today. While you can fiddle around with proportions and measurements when cooking most things, baking is where you want to stick exactly to recipes — and that includes when making icing.

The most basic cream cheese icing recipe calls for just four ingredients: Cream cheese, milk, confectioner's sugar, and vanilla extract. Some recipes will also call for a pinch of salt or some butter. If you use too much cream cheese or milk, the icing will become too runny, which means it won't hold its shape once piped. Depending on how runny it is, you may not even be able to pipe it at all because it will leak out the end of your bag. On the other hand, if it's too stiff, it'll be too hard to work with and too heavy on your baked goods. This is why it's crucial to get your ingredients in just the right proportions.

If your icing is already too runny, slowly add more confectioner's sugar until it's the right consistency. Then, place in the refrigerator to further harden. If your icing is too stiff, add one tablespoon of milk at a time and stir until it's thinned out enough.