The Cream Cheese Frosting Trick That Will Seriously Elevate Your Next Batch Of Cinnamon Rolls

The heady aroma of a batch of old-fashioned cinnamon rolls that have just been pulled out of the oven never fails to make the heart sing. It's truly a test of patience to abstain from emancipating the best looking one in the bunch and eating it right there on the counter in its gooiest condition. The thing is, waiting until your buns have cooled so you can properly ice them with a generous helping of cream cheese frosting is the way to go if you can just about stand it. Better yet, there's one cream cheese frosting trick that will seriously upgrade your cinnamon rolls even further — whipping in some browned butter.

Nutty, fragrant, and rich in flavor, browned butter is the secret sauce that can make your rolls really rock. Also known as beurre noisette, this golden ingredient has an almost toffee-like scent that will imbue your frosting with a caramel character and an inviting color that perfectly complements the warming quality of the cinnamon in your rolls. If you've ever made brown butter cookies before, then you'll already be familiar with how to prepare browned butter.

If not, don't be discouraged. It's a simple process, and all you need is butter and a saucepan. Start by melting your butter on low heat until foamy and bubbly. You should see some darker milk solids appear, which will sink to the bottom. Keep stirring or swirling the pan around so they don't burn. Then, once all the butter has turned golden brown, turn off the heat and allow it to cool.