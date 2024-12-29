The Biggest Mistake You're Making With New Steak Knives

Knives are a key kitchen tool in your culinary arsenal. Chances are, if you're a carnivore, having good steak knives is kind of important. Not just any knife is going to produce that perfect bite-sized bit of grilled porterhouse steak, pork chop, or chicken. But if you are storing your steak knives loose in the drawer with your forks, spoons, and butter knives, it might be the biggest storage mistake you are making with your cutlery. Not only are you putting your fingers and hands at risk for cuts and nicks, but you could damage the blades and cause them to dull prematurely.

Not every steak knife set comes in a box or a knife block, so where do you keep them instead? Well, just like you wouldn't place a clean knife back into a knife block without cleaning the knife block, you can't be cavalier with storing your steak knives. For this reason, you might want to consider purchasing an in-drawer bamboo wood knife organizer. This organizer will both preserve your counter space and protect your knives from wear and tear.