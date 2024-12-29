The Biggest Mistake You're Making With New Steak Knives
Knives are a key kitchen tool in your culinary arsenal. Chances are, if you're a carnivore, having good steak knives is kind of important. Not just any knife is going to produce that perfect bite-sized bit of grilled porterhouse steak, pork chop, or chicken. But if you are storing your steak knives loose in the drawer with your forks, spoons, and butter knives, it might be the biggest storage mistake you are making with your cutlery. Not only are you putting your fingers and hands at risk for cuts and nicks, but you could damage the blades and cause them to dull prematurely.
Not every steak knife set comes in a box or a knife block, so where do you keep them instead? Well, just like you wouldn't place a clean knife back into a knife block without cleaning the knife block, you can't be cavalier with storing your steak knives. For this reason, you might want to consider purchasing an in-drawer bamboo wood knife organizer. This organizer will both preserve your counter space and protect your knives from wear and tear.
Storage options
Another option for keeping your steak knives in your drawers is to purchase some quality steak knife sheaths. These protective covers will allow you to keep your cutlery in your drawer, but look for some that are lined with velvet to prevent the blades from getting scratched or scuffed. That said, if you are on a budget, you can also craft a makeshift knife sheath using an empty cereal or pasta box. Regardless of which option you go with, just make certain your steak knives are always clean and dry before storing them.
If you don't have enough drawer space to accommodate an in-drawer organizer, consider a magnetic strip that you can hang on your wall. Some people will argue that these strips can also cause your knives to dull and rust over time but don't worry, the downside of a magnetic knife strip is easy to avoid as long as you clean it from time to time and you don't store dirty or wet steak knives on it. Take care of your steak knives and they will take care of cutting your meat.