The Dollar Tree Item That Makes Egg Storage A Breeze
There are two kinds of grocery shoppers in the world; those who visit frequently to top up their purchases and those who commit to just one giant grocery haul a week to keep their budget in check. The only problem with buying everything at once is the struggle to fit it all into the fridge in an orderly fashion. Luckily, Dollar Tree makes organizing your fridge a total breeze, with tons of useful items including clear storage bins. But did you know the discount retailer also stocks an ingenious egg holder that makes great use of an unexploited area of the fridge, stores your eggs properly, and creates a smidgen more space in the process?
Dollar Tree's Egg Holder Shelf comes in white and measures just over 10 inches by 7 inches, with a height of 2.3 inches. It has a series of oval indentations on the base, which hold up to 12 eggs, and a cut out at the front that acts as a handle. Two clips are attached to the shorter sides of the box, which are used to slide the unit onto a fridge shelf so it can hang there safely. This allows the container to make use of the redundant space directly under the shelf. This vertical area tends to lay empty because the shorter and squatter items below, such as sticks of butter or individual yogurts, don't quite reach the shelf above.
Always avoid storing eggs in the fridge door
While many refrigerators have a dedicated space in the door for storing eggs, the USDA actually advises that eggs should ideally be placed in the coldest area of the fridge. The reason you shouldn't store eggs in the refrigerator door is because it exposes them to fluctuating temperatures whenever someone opens it to grab some milk or a snack, which can cause them to deteriorate faster. It's better to store eggs deeper inside the fridge and to use the side doors to store condiments, like ketchup and hot sauce, or non-perishable drinks (such as unopened cans of soda) that aren't affected by sudden temperature changes.
One of the other mistakes you might be making when storing eggs is placing them close to strong-smelling foods. Because egg shells are porous, they can easily absorb smells, which can negatively affect their flavor once cooked. The beauty of Dollar Tree's egg holder is that you can move it around the fridge easily, clipping it onto any of the shelves, so it remains a distance away from foods that have an intense aroma. Of course, you don't have to use the egg holder for huevos either. The depth of the unit is perfect for storing anything from a small bunch of fresh herbs and shallots to slimline packages of deli meats and cheese.