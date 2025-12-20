The Dollar Tree Item That Makes Egg Storage A Breeze

There are two kinds of grocery shoppers in the world; those who visit frequently to top up their purchases and those who commit to just one giant grocery haul a week to keep their budget in check. The only problem with buying everything at once is the struggle to fit it all into the fridge in an orderly fashion. Luckily, Dollar Tree makes organizing your fridge a total breeze, with tons of useful items including clear storage bins. But did you know the discount retailer also stocks an ingenious egg holder that makes great use of an unexploited area of the fridge, stores your eggs properly, and creates a smidgen more space in the process?

Dollar Tree's Egg Holder Shelf comes in white and measures just over 10 inches by 7 inches, with a height of 2.3 inches. It has a series of oval indentations on the base, which hold up to 12 eggs, and a cut out at the front that acts as a handle. Two clips are attached to the shorter sides of the box, which are used to slide the unit onto a fridge shelf so it can hang there safely. This allows the container to make use of the redundant space directly under the shelf. This vertical area tends to lay empty because the shorter and squatter items below, such as sticks of butter or individual yogurts, don't quite reach the shelf above.