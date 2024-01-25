It's Time To Stop Storing Eggs In The Refrigerator Door

Chances are, eggs are one of the most used foods you have in your fridge. A USDA report shows the average American eats a staggering amount of eggs per year, 279 in 2022 to be exact. Unfortunately, although convenient, the door is the last place you should store eggs in your fridge. The best place for your eggs is on one of the shelves in the main compartment. The reason for this is that the temperature in the door fluctuates more than in the main fridge area. When the refrigerator is opened, the food stored in the doors is exposed to the warmer outside air.

This frequent exposure to warm air, causing a fluctuating temperature, may push your eggs to deteriorate in quality faster than if you store them on the main shelves, where the temperature is more stable. Even though some refrigerators have egg compartments in the door, the USDA recommends storing eggs in the coldest area of the fridge. This will reduce the risk of contamination from bacteria like salmonella and increase the shelf life of your eggs.