Transform Frozen Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into 3-Ingredient Sliders

Though you could score a batch of full-sized frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls from select restaurants and turn them into similar hot sandwiches, they will be a little too big to be classified as sliders. Baking a frozen batch of mini rolls is better because each square of bread is just about large enough to accommodate a single chicken bite. Plus baking your rolls at home means you can enjoy them at their best while the are still tender and hot (this is also the reason why Texas Roadhouse rolls are always so soft when you dine in).

If you are not keen on glazing your rolls with cinnamon butter and prefer your sliders to have a savory vibe, sub it for garlic, herb, or chipotle butter. You can also switch the whipped honey cinnamon spread for your dip of choice, such as ranch, barbecue, or ketchup. As there are 12 rolls in each frozen sleeve of bread, there's plenty of bandwidth to mix and match your dips so that every bite is different. Of course, you don't have to stuff your Texas Roadhouse rolls with chicken bites either. Turn those pillow-y guys into turkey Cuban slider sandwiches or Hawaiian sliders by switching up the protein and layering on a slice of melty cheese. Their petite size also makes them awesome for turning into breakfast sliders for kids. All you need to do is stuff them with anything from scrambled eggs and bacon to sausage and avocado.