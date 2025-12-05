Transform Frozen Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into 3-Ingredient Sliders
Biting into the free fluffy rolls at Texas Roadhouse is a divine experience that's tricky to replicate at home. While there are many copycat recipes online, they do not always match the tender texture and yeasty flavor of the genuine article. Fortunately, you can grab a package of frozen mini Texas Roadhouse rolls at Walmart and bake your own batch whenever the mood strikes. Better yet, their dinky size makes them perfect for turning into sliders. To transform your rolls into three-ingredient bites, all you need are a couple more items from the grocery store: a bag of Southern-style chicken bites and a tub of Texas honey cinnamon whipped buttery spread.
To get started, bake your mini rolls until golden (around 30 minutes), split them open and place a cooked chicken bite on each one before placing their lids back on top. Then drizzle the packet of honey cinnamon glaze (that comes with the bread) over the surface to give the rolls an aromatic sheen and heaps of rich flavor. As the glaze melts, the bread will soak some of it up, lending each hot sammie a scrumptious texture that has that distinctive Texas Roadhouse charm. Finally, dip your sliders in some extra buttery spread for an additional hit of sweet richness before digging in. We advise keeping the tub of leftover whipped cinnamon butter in the fridge and dollop onto pancakes, fried chicken, and freshly baked cakes.
Mini bread rolls make pretty, petite sliders
Though you could score a batch of full-sized frozen Texas Roadhouse rolls from select restaurants and turn them into similar hot sandwiches, they will be a little too big to be classified as sliders. Baking a frozen batch of mini rolls is better because each square of bread is just about large enough to accommodate a single chicken bite. Plus baking your rolls at home means you can enjoy them at their best while the are still tender and hot (this is also the reason why Texas Roadhouse rolls are always so soft when you dine in).
If you are not keen on glazing your rolls with cinnamon butter and prefer your sliders to have a savory vibe, sub it for garlic, herb, or chipotle butter. You can also switch the whipped honey cinnamon spread for your dip of choice, such as ranch, barbecue, or ketchup. As there are 12 rolls in each frozen sleeve of bread, there's plenty of bandwidth to mix and match your dips so that every bite is different. Of course, you don't have to stuff your Texas Roadhouse rolls with chicken bites either. Turn those pillow-y guys into turkey Cuban slider sandwiches or Hawaiian sliders by switching up the protein and layering on a slice of melty cheese. Their petite size also makes them awesome for turning into breakfast sliders for kids. All you need to do is stuff them with anything from scrambled eggs and bacon to sausage and avocado.