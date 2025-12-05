The 1-Minute Trick For Keeping Kitchens Tidy Every Day

Giving your kitchen a full nightly shutdown, is the perfect way to wake up to a sparkling space in the morning and start the day anew. However, it is not always possible to get the entire area looking spic and span when your energy is low at the very end of the day. The answer? Micro-tasking. With a can-do attitude and one minute of time, there's nothing to stop you from conquering that calamitous kitchen in manageable 60-second increments throughout the evening.

Now, it might sound silly, but committing to cleaning for a single minute does work. Human beings are hard wired to avoid tasks that require effort, which is why you have to make the process as stress-free as possible. And one minute? Anyone can stick to that. It is just enough time to wipe down a dirty countertop, find a home for a few bits of clutter, wash a skillet, or break down a pizza box so it can fit in the recycling bin.

Be aware that you are thinking progress rather than perfection here, so don't get too lost in the woods. Simply set a timer and do what you can within that minute. The truth is that once you have made the small effort to begin, you'll likely keep going for longer than 60 seconds anyway. You'll also be surprised by how many one-minute opportunities arise throughout the day. For instance, you can get small jobs done while your coffee machine whirrs or your microwave is reheating leftovers.