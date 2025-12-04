8 Gingerbread House Kits To Buy This Winter

Gingerbread houses are a staple of the winter holiday season, though they can be quite the challenge to build from scratch. The gingerbread doesn't come out right, or the frosted walls slouch, or perhaps the candy decorations keep falling off. A gingerbread house kit can be the way to go, but quality varies widely. You might wind up having the very problems you sought to avoid in the first place.

The following well-reviewed kits should help you avoid these common pitfalls of gingerbread house construction. Many of them are particularly easy to use, with several selections being ideal for children who want to express their creativity but may not be the best at actually building the house.

There are also some unique kits among this collection, including a gluten-free gingerbread house and one that's decorated with edible paint instead of the typical candies and frosting. And while most of these hew close to traditional gingerbread house design, there's even one for the mid-century modern fans out there.