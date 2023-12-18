How To Store Your Gingerbread House And Avoid Future Renovations

Just as it is with human domiciles, the construction of your gingerbread house will determine it's longevity. If you've got asymmetrical walls, the chances of one of them coming down are pretty likely. Have you ever heard the phrase "measure twice, cut once"? Not only is it pithy, it's true, so remember it next time you're building your gingerbread house. It's a good idea to have a pattern to cut your gingerbread dough from before baking, as it's easier than free-handing shapes or guessing dimensions of your pieces. To aid in crumbling prevention and temper tantrums, try decorating pieces before assembly.

It isn't only the straight lines of your house you should be worried about but the glue that holds it all together. Many folks use royal icing to glue their gingerbread house parts, but this isn't the only (or even the best) option. Marshmallows and gummies are great binding agents when melted and also act as a sealant to help preserve the life of the construction. Speaking of — because these things are more for the eyes than the mouth, you don't have to make a delicious gingerbread to build with. In fact, omitting eggs in your dough will result in a drier, harder cookie that's great to build with even if it does taste like a dog biscuit. You can't have your gingerbread house and eat it.