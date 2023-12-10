How To Properly Melt Sugar For The Sturdiest Gingerbread House

When the holiday season rolls around, there are so many fun rituals that you can do with your family around the house to make the holidays feel special. You can decorate your front lawn with festive lights, make holiday ornaments, or decorate a tree. One of the best holiday rituals of them all is gathering with your loved ones to make a gingerbread house. These gorgeous little festive buildings are made from dough, so they can be tricky to keep from crumbling. However, you can easily ensure the structural integrity of your gingerbread house by properly melting granulated sugar and using it like glue for your gingerbread pieces.

Simply pour some granulated sugar in a skillet on your stove and let the sugar cook over a light flame. Let the sugar melt until it turns brown, then turn off your heat so it remains sweet and delicious. Grab each piece of your gingerbread house, submerge the border of each piece into the melted sugar like it's glue, then press each piece together so that the sugary adhesive makes them stick together, and you're all set. So what is it about that melted sugar that allows your gingerbread house pieces to not break apart?