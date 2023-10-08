The History Behind Why We Eat Cranberry Sauce On Thanksgiving

America has a good number of unique holidays — the Fourth of July, Veteran's Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day — but there's probably no American holiday more iconic than Thanksgiving. It's a day when we stuff ourselves full of food and watch football until we pass out from tryptophan overload, and what could be more American than that? What food, too! Roast turkey, stuffing, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie — and cranberry sauce. Even if some people mess up and make their cranberry sauce too runny, it's still an integral part of the Thanksgiving meal.

But how in the world did we even start eating cranberry sauce to begin with? Turkey makes sense; that's a pretty iconic American protein (even if the thing about Ben Franklin suggesting it be the national bird is largely made up). But cranberry sauce? It turns out that cranberries have a long history in Native American cuisine, even if the first Thanksgiving almost certainly didn't feature cranberry sauce.