The Clever Way To Keep Your Avocados From Browning Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen
When cut avocados turn brown, it may send you into dry heaves. Browned avocados don't look the slightest bit appetizing, and once you make that first incision, there's little you can do to stop the color transformation. However, keeping avocados fresh is easier than you think if you have a lemon in your pantry. That's because, when used properly, lemons can inhibit the activity of polyphenol oxidase, which would otherwise turn an avocado's creamy green interior into a mucky brown when exposed to oxygen.
There are some things you need to know about avocados. Specifically, when air hits one that has been sliced open, a reaction occurs with polyphenol oxidase that causes the dreaded color change. However, the ascorbic and citric acid from the lemon juice can stop it in its tracks. Simply squeeze a bit of juice onto the exposed flesh of the avocado — you don't need a lot, just enough to brush across its surface — and this will lower the pH level and stop the enzymes from wreaking havoc and turning the pigment brown.
Avocado pits won't prevent browning
You can also soak your cut-up avocado in a bath of water and lemon juice if you prefer. Allow those pieces to soak for no more than 10 minutes, and this will allow the acids in the lemon to do their job. If you don't have a lemon, a lime can work too. It provides the same protection, but its flavor is more ideal if you're making a perfect bowl of fresh, classic guacamole to go along with your tacos or tortilla chips. However, while a lemon or lime may slow the process, it doesn't stop it forever. Within a few hours, the brown hue will begin to make an appearance.
Additionally, if you seal up the cut avocado in an airtight container, this can help delay it from turning brown. But be sure to skip putting the avocado pit in your guac or cut-up fruit. While the tale of this seed possessing great powers that can stop browning has been spread far and wide, it's not true.