The Clever Way To Keep Your Avocados From Browning Is Probably Already In Your Kitchen

When cut avocados turn brown, it may send you into dry heaves. Browned avocados don't look the slightest bit appetizing, and once you make that first incision, there's little you can do to stop the color transformation. However, keeping avocados fresh is easier than you think if you have a lemon in your pantry. That's because, when used properly, lemons can inhibit the activity of polyphenol oxidase, which would otherwise turn an avocado's creamy green interior into a mucky brown when exposed to oxygen.

There are some things you need to know about avocados. Specifically, when air hits one that has been sliced open, a reaction occurs with polyphenol oxidase that causes the dreaded color change. However, the ascorbic and citric acid from the lemon juice can stop it in its tracks. Simply squeeze a bit of juice onto the exposed flesh of the avocado — you don't need a lot, just enough to brush across its surface — and this will lower the pH level and stop the enzymes from wreaking havoc and turning the pigment brown.