The Hearty Italian Soup That Puts Chicken Noodle To Shame (& It's Not Zuppa Toscana)
If you're tired of chicken noodle soup, look to Italy for an alternative. Much of the country gets cold and wet in the winter, so you can find a long tradition of hearty, warming soups there. The example most known to many in the U.S. is Olive Garden's cream-enriched Zuppa Toscana, which simply translates to Tuscan soup. However, this is an American creation that much of Italy would be shocked to learn is affiliated with them. This year, try making an even heartier soup than chicken noodle to stave off the chill: Italian wedding soup.
This soup was originally made by peasants in and around Naples who were using whatever they had on hand for ingredients. It's a bracing mix of chicken broth, Parmesan, small meatballs, greens, and pasta. The dish feels different than chicken noodle because it brings greens, cheese, and other meats to the broth party. The extra variation in components adds nutrition to help your body power through the colder months and a complexity of flavor that broth with pieces of chicken and noodles can't match.
The American name is a misunderstanding of the original "minestra maritata," which literally translates to "married soup." It's in reference to the marriage of meats and vegetables, two families finding common ground in the same chicken broth. There are many variations, but they all are savory, filling, and perfect for a winter's night. Check out our recipe here to give it a try this season!
Variations on a classic Italian wedding soup
Any good soup can be modified to your tastes ,and Italian Wedding Soup is no exception. If you're cutting back on your meat intake, you can always make vegetarian meatballs and use veggie broth or a fake chicken broth. There are plenty of vegan parmesans available to bring the necessary cheesy umami.
You can also marry this dish with a classic chicken noodle by using shredded chicken instead of the meatballs. The parmesan and veggies will still give it an Italian twist. Add some dried basil along with the classic parsley and bread crumbs to really help it stand out.
Bring extra umami oomph to the broth by adding parmesan while it cooks. Grate the cheese directly into the broth and let it simmer for a while, stirring on occasion to keep it from sticking to the pot. You can also toss in a parmesan rind (which should be stored in your freezer) to get more flavor. It's a great way to reduce your food waste!