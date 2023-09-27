Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana Is A Far Cry From Real Tuscan Soup

There are plenty of soups in the Tuscan region, all bringing unique flavors and styles to the table. One popular soup that hails from Tuscany is Minestrone, an Italian favorite made with various vegetables, a tomato-rich broth, and either beans or pasta (or both). While this soup is vegetable-forward, it's packed with protein and hearty veggies like potatoes and carrots and sticks to your ribs even without all the meat and dairy.

Ribollita, another well-known Tuscan soup, is made in much the same way as Minestra di Pane, with stale bread and various vegetables. This time, the bread is added directly to the pot during the cooking process and is allowed to boil with the soup, thickening it up and adding both starch and flavor. While you can serve it the day it's made, it's said to be even more delicious after sitting overnight in the refrigerator.

So while Olive Garden certainly uses a couple of veggies in their rendition of Zuppa Toscana, the heavy cream and unique recipe make it quite different from traditional Tuscan soups.