Technically, You Can Put Aluminum Foil In The Microwave. Here's Why You Really, Really Shouldn't

Yes, it's possible to put aluminum foil in the microwave — but it's almost never a good idea. What looks like a harmless shortcut for reheating or covering leftovers can turn dangerous fast. Plenty of people assume a quick zap won't do any harm, but the reality is that even when foil can be "safe" under very specific circumstances, those rules are so narrow they barely count as usable.

Microwaves work by firing electromagnetic energy that makes water, fat, and sugar molecules vibrate until they heat up. The walls of the appliance are metal too, but they're thick enough to handle that energy and reflect it evenly. Foil, on the other hand, doesn't play by those same rules. It's thin — too thin — and instead of absorbing or reflecting microwaves predictably, it scatters them. The result is chaos inside your appliance, not heat in your food.

So yes, it's an everyday item you probably should never put in the microwave — even if some guidelines say it's allowed. The moment that smooth, shiny sheet wrinkles or crumples, it turns into a spark generator. Those sharp creases collect electrical current and can scorch your food, fry your microwave's interior, or even ignite a small fire. It's a "you shouldn't, but you can" situation that almost always ends with regret.